Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Tag:
Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Finnair, Cargolux flights make emergency landings in Baku
23 Dec 2025-10:40
Finnair flight diverts to Baku after passenger falls ill
19 Nov 2025-21:16
Baku and Uzbekistan airports expand cooperation on modernisation
14 Nov 2025-20:51
Turkish president wraps up visit to Azerbaijan
08 Nov 2025-18:46
London–Dushanbe flight makes emergency landing in Baku
20 Aug 2025-11:50
Over 10 flights diverted to Baku due to Middle East airspace restrictions
13 Jun 2025-09:33
Qantas Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Baku
09 Jun 2025-09:37
Turkish Airlines flight en route to Tbilisi makes emergency landing in Baku
28 May 2025-11:01
LOT Airlines plane makes emergency return to Baku
03 May 2025-10:55
Finnair flight makes emergency landing in Baku
18 Apr 2025-14:03
