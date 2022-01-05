Number of Omicron cases in Germany triples within a week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Omicron cases in Germany has more than tripled within a week, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

COVID-19 infections with the Omicron variant increased by 5,204, or 17 percent within one day to a total of 35,529, according to the RKI. More than 16,000 of these were found in the 15-34 age group.

Daily COVID-19 infections surged by 30,561 cases on Tuesday, around 9,480 more than last week, RKI said.

However, the RKI warned that the figures do not give a complete picture of the epidemiological situation, due to less testing and delayed reports during the holiday season.

Complete figures will only be available by the end of the week, said the spokesperson for German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach on Monday.

Later this week, Germany's national and federal state governments will discuss the next steps in the fight against the Omicron variant. Restrictions were already tightened for unvaccinated, vaccinated and recovered people during the New Year period.

Issues such as quarantine regulations and the protection of critical infrastructure need to be addressed, Lauterbach said in the run-up to the meeting.

News.Az