NVIDIA CEO: China doesn’t need our chips for military AI power

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said China doesn’t need American technology, including NVIDIA’s semiconductor chips, to develop military-grade artificial intelligence.

In an interview in Paris, Huang explained that China has already built "hundreds of supercomputers" capable of training AI models independently. “They simply can’t rely on American tech, it can be limited at any time,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Huang also downplayed the importance of who leads in the AI chatbot space, stating, “Whether it’s Chinese or American doesn’t really matter. But for America, being the best in computing is part of our national spirit.”

He criticized former President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy, calling it a “tactic” rather than a goal. Huang warned that restricting China’s access to U.S. technology could backfire, pushing the country to innovate alternatives, just as the U.S. did when China restricted rare earth mineral exports.

NVIDIA recently became the world’s most valuable company, hitting a $4 trillion valuation, driven by soaring global demand for AI chips. Meanwhile, Trump’s proposed tariffs on semiconductor products remain a looming concern, although foreign-made chips have been temporarily exempt.

