Iranian student sentenced to prison over national security charges

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An Iranian university student has been sentenced to prison by a Revolutionary Court on charges related to national security and propaganda, according to reports from HRANA.

The student, identified as 20-year-old Erfan Arabi, who studies computer engineering at the Islamic Azad University Birjand Branch, was sentenced to eight years in prison. Under Article 134 of the Islamic Penal Code, five years of the sentence will reportedly be the applicable maximum term, News.Az reports, citing Iran Wire.

According to HRANA, the verdict was delivered orally on Tuesday, May 12. The charges against him include “assembly and collusion against national security” and “propaganda against the regime.”

Reports state that Arabi was arrested last February after being summoned by the Ministry of Intelligence, during which his electronic devices were confiscated. He was later released on bail in April.

In addition to his studies, Arabi is also reported to be a member of a development team working on the “Parch Linux” operating system.

News.Az