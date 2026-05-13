Austrian fighter jets intercept US military aircraft in repeated airspace incidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austrian Eurofighter Typhoon jets were scrambled on two consecutive days to intercept unauthorized United States military aircraft entering Austrian airspace, according to government statements.

The interceptions took place on May 10 and May 11 and involved modified PC-12 turboprop aircraft, known in U.S. military service as U-28, which are typically used for signals intelligence and reconnaissance operations, News.Az reports, citing Defense News.

According to Austrian military reports, one of the incidents occurred over the Totes Gebirge mountain range in Upper Austria, more than 60 kilometers from the German border. The aircraft were intercepted by Eurofighter jets and subsequently turned back in the direction of Munich after being confronted.

A second incident on the following day involved a high-priority interception classified as “Priority A,” the highest alert level used by the Austrian air force. Officials said the mission was carried out to verify aircraft registration and flight authorization.

Austria, which maintains constitutional neutrality and is not a member of NATO, requires prior approval for all foreign military overflights. Authorities said such permissions are generally granted only for non-conflict-related transit.

Officials also noted that Austria has recently restricted airspace access related to ongoing international military activity. The interceptions are expected to be addressed through diplomatic channels.

Public reporting of unauthorized military overflights in Austria is rare, although similar incidents have occurred in the past, including a 2002 case involving U.S. stealth aircraft that later prompted a diplomatic protest.

The United States Embassy in Vienna has referred inquiries to U.S. European Command in Germany.

News.Az