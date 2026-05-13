Samsung S90F Smart TV drops to record low price
Samsung has reduced the price of its 48-inch Samsung S90F Smart TV, bringing it down to a record-low level as part of a new promotion aimed at gamers and home entertainment users.
Originally priced at $1,397.99, the model is now available for $947.99, a 32% discount that represents a $450 price cut, News.Az reports, citing SSBCrack.
The OLED television features Samsung’s NQ4 Gen3 processor, designed to enhance 4K visuals through advanced upscaling and HDR+ support. It also includes Motion Xcelerator technology, delivering a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay and fast-action viewing.
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Built for gaming and streaming, the TV supports deep contrast and vivid color reproduction typical of OLED panels, along with voice control through Alexa integration.
While the 48-inch size is better suited for smaller rooms or gaming setups, Samsung continues to position the model as a premium mid-range option for users seeking high-performance display technology at a reduced price.
By Aysel Mammadzada