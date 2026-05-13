Tehran police arrest individual over alleged use of Starlink equipment

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Tehran’s Greater Police Command has announced the arrest of an individual in the Chitgar area of the capital, according to reports.

Police stated that the person was detained on suspicion of using Starlink satellite internet equipment to transfer information about impact locations during a recent military conflict to networks described as opposing the government, News.Az reports, citing HRANA.

According to the police statement cited by Rokna, the arrest followed reports of suspicious activity at the individual’s residence. Authorities said that field investigations were conducted before the suspect was identified and detained during an operation.

Police also reported that a search of the residence led to the seizure of communication devices and a Starlink receiver. During questioning, the individual allegedly admitted to using the equipment for collecting and transmitting information, according to the same claims.

The report did not provide details about the identity of the detainee, the exact date of the arrest, or their place of detention.

News.Az