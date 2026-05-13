Iran FM says US “maximalist approach” main obstacle to ending war

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the United States’ “maximalist approach” and other “counterproductive” positions are the main obstacles to resolving tensions arising from what he called “unprovoked aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

According to Iranian media, Araghchi made the remarks in Tehran on Tuesday during a meeting with Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, who is visiting the Iranian capital at the head of a diplomatic delegation for consultations with Iranian officials, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Araghchi also criticised what he described as Washington’s “threatening and provocative rhetoric”, lack of goodwill and dishonesty, saying these were additional barriers to reaching a possible agreement.

He further stated that the main source of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz was what he termed “American-Israeli aggression”, followed by repeated violations of the ceasefire through continued blockade.

According to the foreign minister, Iran, as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz, is engaged in consultations on regulatory arrangements for the waterway in line with international law. He said the aim of these discussions is to ensure and facilitate safe passage through the strait.

For his part, the Norwegian deputy foreign minister stressed the importance of achieving lasting peace and stability in the region and upholding international law.

He also expressed Norway’s readiness to support diplomatic efforts, as well as consultations on maritime safety and environmental protection in the region.

News.Az