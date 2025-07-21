Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s China visit highlights rock star status amid trade tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has reinforced his commitment to China during his third visit this year, blending high-level meetings with a public charm offensive that saw fans flocking for selfies and autographs.

Huang’s trip to the China International Supply Chain Expo came shortly after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, with news that Nvidia would resume sales of its H20 AI chips in China following a U.S. ban in April. The visit underscores the tech giant’s efforts to safeguard its $17 billion China business while navigating escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Jensen Huang’s visit aimed to demonstrate Nvidia’s commitment to the Chinese market,” said Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at Omdia, noting the delicate balance with Washington’s scrutiny.

Huang praised Chinese tech leaders including Alibaba, Tencent, Deepseek, and even rival Huawei, calling their AI capabilities “world class” and China’s manufacturing power “formidable.” Videos of Huang mingling with fans on Beijing streets, signing notebooks and trading his iconic leather jacket for traditional Chinese attire, have amplified his celebrity-like presence in China.

