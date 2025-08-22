Nvidia CEO visits TSMC in Taipei amid U.S.-China chip tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Taipei on Friday for a brief visit with chip foundry partner TSMC, as the company faces growing pressure from U.S.-China tech disputes over access to advanced AI chips.

“My main purpose coming here is to visit TSMC,” Huang told reporters upon landing in Taipei on a private jet. He said he would stay only a few hours before leaving after dinner with TSMC leaders, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

TSMC confirmed that Huang was invited to deliver a speech during his visit.

Huang also addressed reports that Nvidia is developing a new Blackwell-based chip, tentatively called the B30A, which could surpass the performance of the H20 model designed for China.

He stressed that the decision to sell such a chip in China rests with Washington.

“It’s up to the U.S. government, and we are in dialogue with them, but it is too soon to know,” Huang said.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled openness to allowing more advanced Nvidia and AMD chips in China. Under a new deal, Washington would receive 15% of revenue from certain sales.

Nvidia only resumed H20 sales in July after a temporary U.S. ban, but Beijing has since raised concerns over potential security risks. China’s cyberspace regulator has warned local tech firms about purchasing the chip, despite Nvidia’s assurances that its products contain no backdoor vulnerabilities.

Nvidia has placed orders for 300,000 H20 units with TSMC to meet strong demand but later asked Foxconn to halt related work while it clears existing inventory, sources told Reuters.

News.Az