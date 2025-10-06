Olaf Scholz says authorities suspect Russia is responsible for recent drone incursions

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends the ceremony of signing the golden book of Saarbruecken, on the day of the celebrations to mark the 35th anniversary of Germany's Unification Day, in Saarbruecken, Germany, October 3, 2025. REUTERS/Heiko Be

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he believes Russia is likely behind many of the drones spotted over Germany this weekend, including those that caused major disruptions at Munich Airport, grounding dozens of flights and affecting over 10,000 passengers, News.Az reports citing the Reuters

He added that the frequency of the incursions in Europe's airspace was unprecedented even compared with Cold War times, but none of the drones spotted so far had been armed. All had been on reconnaissance flights, he said.

"Our assumption is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights," he said.

News.Az