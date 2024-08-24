OMV announces gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

OMV (Norge) AS, operator of the PL 1194, completes the drilling operation in the Norwegian Sea targeting the Haydn/Monn exploration prospects, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru.



The well encountered gas with estimated recoverable volumes between 30 and 140 mn boe in total.Ultimately, today’s news further solidifies our position as a reliable gas supplier in Europe.The deepwater well in the Norwegian Sea is located 300 km west of the Norwegian mainland at a water depth of 1,064 meters.The gas discovery is approximately 65 kilometers from the existing infrastructure of the Polarled pipeline and the Aasta Hansteen field.The license partners in PL1194 will further evaluate the discovery for a potential gas field development to the nearby infrastructure.Leveraging existing infrastructure, a subsea development to the Aasta Hansteen host platform will result in faster planning and execution with lower development costs, and a reduced carbon footprint.OMV (Norge) AS is the operator of PL 1194 with a 40 percent working interest.The partners are Vår Energi ASA (30 percent) and Inpex Idemitsu Norge AS (30 percent).

News.Az