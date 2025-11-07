Once Were Warriors director Lee Tamahori dies aged 75
Legendary New Zealand director Lee Tamahori has died at the age of 75, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
In a statement, Tamahori’s family said he died peacefully at home surrounded by his whānau - his long-time love Justine, his children Sam, Max, Meka, and Tané, his daughters-in-law Casey and Meri, his mokopuna Cora Lee, and whānau.
“His legacy endures with his whānau, his mokopuna, every filmmaker he inspired, every boundary he broke, and every story he told with his genius eye and honest heart,” the statement said. “A charismatic leader and fierce creative spirit, Lee championed Māori talent both on and off screen.”
Tamahori directed the Kiwi classic Once Were Warriors, US thriller Along Came A Spider, and James Bond film Die Another Day.
Actor and director Katie Wolfe said Tamahori was a “true leader” in the film industry. “Once Were Warriors was an incandescent arrival for Lee. A tōtara has fallen,” she said.
News.Az