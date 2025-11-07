Once Were Warriors director Lee Tamahori dies aged 75

“So bless I got to share precious priceless moments with you & your beloved before you passed today,” she said in a social media post. “I will always love you.”

Brian Kassler, who worked with Tamahori in the film industry and started the company Flying Fish with him, said the news was “incredibly sad”.

“He was an incredibly talented person who did a hell of a lot for the New Zealand screen industry,” Kassler said. “A lot of people looked up to him. He was a hell of a nice guy… a very talented top bloke.”

The NZ Film Commission said it was deeply saddened by Tamahori’s passing. It described him as a visionary director whose work shaped New Zealand’s cinematic identity and resonated around the world.