‘One Battle After Another’ trailer: DiCaprio takes on revolutionary role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new movie

The first full trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film One Battle After Another reveals Leonardo DiCaprio on a deeply personal mission as a revolutionary.

Warner Bros. releases the black comedy movie in theaters on Sept. 26. Rounding out the cast are Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter

One Battle After Another centers on a group of former revolutionaries who reconnect to help their member Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio) find his daughter.

The trailer includes DiCaprio imploring del Toro, “I need you, brother. Sensei, Sensei, Sensei, please.” Del Toro replies, “Courage, Bob. Courage.” This leads a perplexed DiCaprio to respond, “That’s it? Courage. Yeah.”

At a different point in the footage, a desperate DiCaprio is on a phone call with a mysterious figure and says, “This is Bob Ferguson. I was a part of the French ’75. Steve Lockjaw just attacked my home, and I cannot remember, for the life of my only child, the answer to your question.” He adds, “I need to find my daughter.” Anderson helmed the film from his own script. He serves as a producer alongside Sara Murphy and Adam Somner. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that One Battle After Another is said to be an exploration of Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland and carries a budget of more than $130 million. The movie’s release date was recently pushed to Sept. 26 after previously having been scheduled to hit theaters Aug. 8. Anderson’s most recent feature was 2021’s Licorice Pizza, which landed three Oscar nominations including best picture.

