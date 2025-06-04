One dead, five injured in Toronto shooting

A man was killed and five others injured after a shooting that took place Tuesday evening near a Yorkdale mall in Toronto, according to local police.

Toronto police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

According to local media, police and paramedics were called to Flemington and Zachary Roads, in the area of Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, just after 8:30 p.m. (0030 GMT Wednesday) for a mass shooting incident.

Police have not released any details about potential suspects.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her distress over the shooting on social media, stating that her office is in contact with police.

