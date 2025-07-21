One dead, two missing after group swept over Oregon Waterfall

One person has died and two people are missing after a group of six people were swept over a waterfall in Oregon on Saturday afternoon, a local sheriff office says.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said it had rescued three people from the Deschutes River who were transported to the hospital, while another person was declared dead at the scene, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Emergency responders used drones to look for survivors near Dillon Falls after receiving an emergency call in the afternoon and plan to resume search efforts on Sunday after pausing overnight.

Dillon Falls has a 15ft (4.5m) drop that turns into "churning rapids in a quick, step ladder-like pattern", according to Visit Central Oregon.

The falls over the Deschutes River are near the city of Bend in the Deschutes National Forest, a popular spot for visitors.

Each summer, thousands of people boat, kayak or float on inner tubes on the river, which boasts whitewater areas as well as trout and salmon fisheries.

Local fire and police officers responded to 911 calls around 15:00 PDT (22:00 GMT)

Officials have yet to name the victims so they can notify family members before.

News.Az