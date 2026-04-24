Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia for security talks

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the second time in recent weeks for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zelensky has been strengthening ties with several Gulf states amid the US-Israel war on Iran, including defence agreements such as cooperation with Riyadh to share Ukraine’s expertise in countering drones, developed during more than four years of Russian attacks.

A senior Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously, told AFP that Zelensky landed in Jeddah to “continue discussing security cooperation.”

During his previous visit last month, Zelensky said both sides had reached an “important arrangement” on air defence, including plans for long-term cooperation and potential joint production lines.

Ukraine has also sent military specialists and drone interception systems to several countries in the region, where they have been used to counter incoming Iranian drones. Kyiv describes its anti-drone capabilities as among the most advanced globally.

Saudi Arabia maintains relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has also hosted talks involving US officials aimed at seeking an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

News.Az