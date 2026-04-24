Porsche exits Bugatti Rimac in major stake sale

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Porsche has announced the sale of its stakes in sports car maker Bugatti Rimac to a consortium led by a US fund founded by the Egyptian billionaire Sawiris family, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed and still requires regulatory approval.

The move comes after Porsche warned it would face a challenging year due to competitive pressures and US tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump.

Under the agreement, Porsche will sell its entire 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac, a joint venture formed in 2021 with Croatian supercar manufacturer Rimac, which holds the remaining 55%.

According to a statement, the Rimac Group will take control of Bugatti Rimac following completion and will form a strategic partnership with HOF Capital and BlueFive Capital to support future growth.

Porsche will also divest its 20.6% stake in Rimac Group. The consortium led by HOF Capital—founded by the Sawiris family—includes BlueFive Capital as a key investor, along with institutional investors from the US and EU.

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters said the company would now focus on its core business, adding that the joint venture had laid the foundation for Bugatti’s future development.

The deal is expected to be completed before the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals.

News.Az