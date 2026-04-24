Didcot teenager charged with multiple terrorism offences after counter-terrorism raid

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The 16-year-old, who cannot be named, has been charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives and a suicide vest at his family home.

From Didcot, he appeared at the Old Bailey in London today (Friday, April 24) with his trial now scheduled for next January, although that may change.He is also accused of supporting IS and is suspected of sharing its propaganda on terrorist attacks as well as footage of battlefield explosions and killings, News.Az reports, citing Oxford Mail.

His home was raided by counter-terrorism police on March 12.The boy, who converted to Islam as a teenager, is said to have had swords in his possession as well as homemade explosives.

He faces seven terrorism charges including over the alleged possession of a suicide vest.

He was not asked to enter any pleas during the hearing.According to the charges, it is said he sent a video “containing footage of Islamic State” to another person in November last year and the following month shared a “battlefield video containing footage of Islamic State”.

He is also accused of possessing extracts of IS manual Inspire 1, extracts of a document called 100 Deadly Skills, a suicide vest, a selection of knives and swords, and “homemade improvised explosive devices”.

The teenager faces two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication,three counts of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism, and two charges of possessing material that may be of use for terrorist purposes.

News.Az