BYD bets on ultra-fast charging to win EV skeptics

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BYD is ramping up its push into ultra-fast charging as it tries to win over drivers still hesitant to switch from petrol cars, while also responding to intensifying competition at home.

The company is rolling out new electric models equipped with “flash charging” technology designed to eliminate one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption: long charging times. According to BYD, its next-generation batteries can charge from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes, even in extreme cold, while delivering a range of up to 777 kilometres, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strategy is central to BYD’s effort to compete directly with traditional gasoline vehicles. “This solves the last barrier for EV adoption,” said executive vice president Stella Li, highlighting how faster charging could make electric cars more practical for everyday use.

To support the technology, BYD plans a massive infrastructure buildout—around 20,000 flash-charging stations across China and another 6,000 overseas within the next year.

The move comes at a critical moment. Despite its rapid rise to become the world’s top EV maker, BYD has seen domestic sales decline for seven consecutive months amid a fierce price war and growing pressure from rivals like Geely and Leapmotor.

Competition has intensified in China’s auto market, where even industry giants are battling for market share. BYD previously overtook Volkswagen to become China’s top carmaker and surpassed Tesla globally in EV sales. But recent months have exposed the challenges of maintaining that dominance.

The company’s stock has dropped about 25% since its peak last year, and it recently reported its first annual profit decline in four years—signs that its explosive growth phase may be stabilizing.

Still, BYD’s global ambitions remain strong. Overseas sales are surging, particularly in Europe, and the company aims to sell at least 1.5 million vehicles abroad in 2026. By the end of the decade, it expects half of its total sales to come from international markets.

For now, fast charging is emerging as BYD’s key weapon—both to defend its position at home and to accelerate its global expansion.

If the company can convince drivers that charging an EV is as quick and convenient as refueling a petrol car, it could reshape the next phase of the electric vehicle race.

News.Az