Indonesian UN peacekeeper dies in Lebanon blast

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United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has confirmed the death of an Indonesian peacekeeper who was critically injured in a blast at a base in southern Lebanon, marking another fatal incident involving UN personnel in the region in recent weeks.

The soldier, Corporal Rico Pramudia, 31, was injured on March 29 in what the mission described as a “projectile explosion” at a base in Adchit al-Qusayr. He later died in a hospital in Beirut, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In a statement, UNIFIL said it “deplores the passing” of the peacekeeper and called for all parties to respect international law and ensure the protection of UN personnel and facilities. It warned that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers could constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law and potentially amount to war crimes.

His death brings the total number of Indonesian peacekeepers killed in southern Lebanon since March 29 to four, highlighting the growing risks faced by UN forces operating in an increasingly volatile environment.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region. On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been extended by three weeks following diplomatic talks in Washington.

A US-brokered temporary ceasefire, which began on April 16, had been set to expire this weekend before the extension was agreed.

According to Lebanese authorities, ongoing Israeli strikes since early March have killed more than 2,200 people and displaced over one million, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis unfolding alongside the conflict.

The latest death adds further pressure on international peacekeeping operations in the area, where UN forces continue to operate in increasingly dangerous conditions while monitoring fragile ceasefire arrangements.

News.Az