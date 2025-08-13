One killed as Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, marking a new violation of the ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024, according to the Health Ministry.

The state news agency NNA said the strike targeted a car with two missiles on the Haris-Hadatha road in Bint Jbeil town in Nabatieh, News.Az reports.

The strike came after Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir toured areas occupied by Israel in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, coinciding with a visit by Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to Beirut.

Zamir said that the Israeli army carried out 600 airstrikes on Lebanon since the ceasefire agreement was signed on Nov. 27, 2024.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. As many as 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah, were killed, and around 17,000 others were injured.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activity.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

News.Az