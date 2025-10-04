News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Drone Strike
Tag:
Drone Strike
Drone strikes kill 15 civilians in Sudan’s Kadugli
04 Feb 2026-10:58
EU's top diplomat rejects Russian claims of Ukrainian attack on government sites
01 Jan 2026-09:55
Drone strike hits Sudan's Khartoum ahead of airport reopening
21 Oct 2025-16:14
Suicide drones target Sudan's Khartoum again
15 Oct 2025-17:40
At least 7 killed in drone strikes targeting northern Sudan
14 Oct 2025-17:10
Ukraine claims strike on Russia’s major gas and oil facilities –
VIDEO
09 Oct 2025-14:48
Ukrainian drones strike Crimea, Feodosia oil terminal ablaze
07 Oct 2025-16:42
At least two killed in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon -
VIDEO
06 Oct 2025-15:29
Russian strike on Ukrainian train injures dozens
04 Oct 2025-14:42
Drone strike hits major Russian oil refinery near St. Petersburg -
VIDEO
04 Oct 2025-11:14
Latest News
Spring Festival celebration held in central Botswana
Giant sinkhole devours road in Shanghai
Zambia urges responsible use of AI in radio broadcasting
Azerbaijan's Air Force’s service and combat activities commended
China-Ukraine relations should maintain stable, healthy development: Chinese FM
Pashinyan commented on Samvel Karaperyan's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister
Second round of Iran–U.S. talks is expected to take place next week
Australia protests war criminal Herzog’s visit
Carbon permit prices drop after Merz calls for emission trading reform
Azerbaijan’s culinary delights presented in Colombia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31