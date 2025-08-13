One killed in small plane crash near West Glacier

Officials confirmed that one person died Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed at Ryan Field, located south of West Glacier.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the pilot died after the plane went off the runway and came to rest upside down around 3 pm, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pilot was the plane's only occupant.

Heino says crews are on scene, and the NTSB is investigating. Multiple agencies responded to the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

The crash happened just one day after a pilot lost control of a plane, crashed into the runway and struck multiple planes at the Kalispell City Airport. That pilot and three passengers survived the crash landing, with two passengers reporting minor injuries.

