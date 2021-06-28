One killed, one injured in separate shootings in U.S. Oakland

One killed, one injured in separate shootings in U.S. Oakland

Two separate Oakland shootings left one man dead and another wounded in East Oakland, U.S. state California, on Saturday, according to East Bay Times report on Sunday.

Police responded to an incident at Hayes Street at about 9 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital and died there. The motive for the shooting had not been announced as of Sunday.

The deadly shooting brought the number of homicides investigated in Oakland to 64 this year, nearly double the 33 around the same period last year.

On Saturday, about four hours before the Hayes Street shooting, a robbery and shooting left one man injured in MacArthur Boulevard, the East Bay Times reported.

