One police officer killed, another wounded in Paris shooting

One police officer killed, another wounded in Paris shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

One policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris on Thursday night, a police source said, APA reports quoting Reuters.

The person who fired on police on the Champs-Elysees, one of the world's most prestigious boulevards, has been killed, the source said.

Police authorities called on the public to avoid the area.

A Reuters reporter saw a helicopter flying low over central Paris, apparently part of a follow-up police operation.

News.Az

News.Az