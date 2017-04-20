One police officer killed, another wounded in Paris shooting
One policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris on Thursday night, a police source said, APA reports quoting Reuters.
The person who fired on police on the Champs-Elysees, one of the world's most prestigious boulevards, has been killed, the source said.
Police authorities called on the public to avoid the area.
A Reuters reporter saw a helicopter flying low over central Paris, apparently part of a follow-up police operation.
News.Az