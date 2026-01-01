One security force member killed, two wounded in Aleppo attack

A suicide bomber suspected of having links to Islamic State tried to target a church in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on New Year's Eve before detonating his explosive belt near a security patrol, killing one member and wounding two others, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The attack comes at a time when Syrian authorities have increased cooperation with U.S. forces in the fight against Islamic State.

Earlier in December, two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in Syria by a suspected Islamic State attacker who targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces before being shot dead. The U.S. military responded by launching large-scale strikes against dozens of Islamic State targets in the country.

Wednesday's attack was carried out in Aleppo 's Bab al-Faraj neighborhood, the interior ministry said. No group has claimed responsibility.

In images released by Syria's state news agency SANA, a damaged stone passageway is seen after the suicide bombing, with debris and twisted metal scattered along the corridor and smoke stains marking the walls.