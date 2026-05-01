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Terrorism
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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed that a senior Mossad official involved in Iran-related operations was killed in a car bomb explosion, according to a statement released by the group.04 Jun 2026-17:30
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Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, yet it continues to face significant security challenges.04 Jun 2026-15:13
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The Iranian Embassy in Copenhagen has rejected Denmark’s terrorism-related allegations against the Islamic Republic, saying they are intended to politically and internationally isolate Iran.01 Jun 2026-10:35
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Three Georgian citizens have been detained on charges of involvement in the Islamic State group, according to the country’s State Security Service.20 May 2026-10:47
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China is prepared to work with Central Asian countries to further expand practical cooperation in areas including counter-terrorism, fighting telecom fraud and other transnational crimes, strengthening high-quality Belt and Road security cooperation, and improving immigration management, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said on Monday.19 May 2026-15:09
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Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has announced the dismantling of four “takfiri” terrorist cells in the country’s south-east and the arrest of 19 people, according to a statement carried by state media.19 May 2026-13:58
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its forces have dismantled anti-government militant groups based in northern Iraq in the city of Baneh in Iran’s Kurdistan Province as they allegedly attempted to smuggle a large shipment of new American-made weapons and ammunition into the country.18 May 2026-15:31
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Iran’s embassy in London has strongly rejected what it called “baseless and irresponsible” allegations of anti-Semitism made by British officials, accusing the UK of failing to provide evidence and of hosting terrorist groups on its territory.06 May 2026-13:15
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Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon has described an attack on a French nun in occupied East Jerusalem as “Jewish terrorism,” following an incident that sparked international condemnation.01 May 2026-15:50
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