Deadly Aleppo clashes erupt amid Syria–SDF integration talks

At least two civilians were killed and more than a dozen people injured after clashes erupted in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to medical and official sources.

The violence broke out on Monday near key roundabouts in Aleppo as talks intensified over the future integration of the SDF into Syria’s new national army — a politically charged process involving both Damascus and Ankara, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Two civilians were killed and at least 11 others wounded after gunfire erupted near the Sheihan and Lairmoun areas. Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that dozens of families fled nearby neighborhoods amid heavy machine-gun fire and mortar shelling.

The Syrian Civil Defence said two of its rescuers were injured when their vehicle came under fire, while two children also sustained injuries during the clashes. Syria’s Interior Ministry accused the SDF of launching what it described as a “treacherous” attack on joint security checkpoints, wounding two security personnel, including a soldier.

The SDF denied targeting civilians, instead accusing pro-government factions of initiating the violence — a claim rejected by Damascus.

After several hours of fighting, both sides announced a halt to hostilities late on Monday. Syria’s defence ministry said the army had ordered its forces to stop targeting sources of fire, while the SDF confirmed it had instructed its fighters to cease responding to attacks.

The clashes coincided with high-level talks in Damascus, where Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Syrian officials to discuss the long-delayed integration of the SDF into Syria’s state institutions.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who came to power after the removal of Bashar al-Assad last year, signed an agreement with the SDF in March to absorb the group into the country’s new military structure. However, key details of the deal remain unresolved, and implementation has stalled.

The diplomatic engagement between Syria and Türkiye acted as a “catalyst” for the clashes. Ankara has reportedly opposed any arrangement that would allow the SDF to join the army as intact units, pushing instead for the dismantling of its existing command structure.

The US-backed SDF has controlled large parts of northeastern Syria since 2015, making its future role one of the most sensitive issues in post-war Syria.

Analysts warn that failure to reach an agreement could trigger wider instability. Samy Akil of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy said both sides are under intense pressure — the SDF to relinquish territorial control, and Damascus to satisfy Turkish security demands.

With the original deadline for implementing the March deal approaching, fears are growing that further delays could lead to renewed confrontations unless a political compromise is reached.

News.Az