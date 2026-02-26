OpenAI hires top Meta AI executive

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has hired prominent AI researcher Ruoming Pang from Meta.

Pang, who previously worked at Apple before joining Meta about seven months ago, oversaw artificial intelligence infrastructure at Meta’s Superintelligence Labs. The unit is responsible for developing the company’s next-generation AI models, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The report said Pang left Meta last week after months of aggressive recruitment by OpenAI. Neither Meta nor OpenAI immediately commented on the move.

According to Bloomberg, Pang’s compensation package at Meta was valued at more than $200 million over several years, underscoring the intense competition for top AI talent.

The hiring highlights the escalating Silicon Valley AI talent war, as major tech firms offer multi-million-dollar pay packages to secure researchers capable of shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

News.Az