Peyman Yazdani: Ground operation would be suicide for US - INTERVIEW

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The conflict surrounding Iran has entered a dangerous phase, increasingly resembling a full-scale regional war rather than a limited operation. Tehran maintains that it is acting in self-defense, demonstrating resilience despite sustained strikes on infrastructure and leadership. Iranian authorities emphasize systemic stability and rapid recovery capacity. While the risks of further escalation, including potential ground operations, remain, Iran signals readiness and insists the conflict will continue until perceived threats are fully eliminated.

News.Az interviewed Peyman Yazdani, editor at Tabnak News Agency, to examine the evolving dynamics, potential escalation scenarios, and the broader regional implications of the ongoing confrontation. – Mr. Yazdani, how do you assess the current phase of the conflict around Iran — is it a full-scale regional war or a limited military operation? – I believe it is a full-scale war, as the Iranian Leader had warned the US and Israel that a regional war would follow if they initiated aggression against Iran. Iran has stated that it is defending its rights and sovereignty and will not bow to any bullying power. Iran has also announced that it will target any location from which US or Israeli forces launch attacks against it. For this reason, Iran has struck certain US bases in regional countries. – Why, despite pressure from the US and Israel, does Iran continue to demonstrate resilience — where are its limits?

Source: Reuters

– Iran has stated that it does not want a cease-fire and will continue the war until the shadow of the war is eliminated. Tehran believes that the US and Israel use ceasefires as a means to buy time to prepare for new aggression, as they did after the 12-day war last summer.

– How effective are strikes on Iranian infrastructure and command centers — are they truly capable of weakening the regime?

– Despite US and Israeli attacks, people in Tehran continue to live their normal lives, and so far, there have been no shortages of food, fuel, electricity, or water. In some cases, Iranian fuel storage facilities, water infrastructure, and other sites were targeted, but they were repaired very quickly. Some command centers and political and military figures were attacked and martyred, but this has not created major disruption, because the system itself continues to function and the country is not dependent on individuals.

Source: Mehr

The system had anticipated such scenarios long ago and prepared for them over many years, so the Iranian side was not taken by surprise. As observed, Iran responded to the attacks in less than two hours, even after high-ranking officials were martyred, including the Supreme Leader. History shows that the Iranian people become more united in the face of external aggression.

The US and Israel will not be able to achieve their goals due to Iran’s military capabilities and the unity of its people, which can be seen in the streets of Iranian cities at night, including ceremonies and funerals held for martyrs.

– Is there a risk of the conflict escalating into a ground operation by the US and Israel, and is Iran prepared for such a scenario?

– From a logical standpoint, any deployment of boots on the ground would be tantamount to suicide for American soldiers. However, anything can be expected from the circle that runs the White House, so Iran is fully prepared for such a scenario.

– What are the possible scenarios for ending the conflict?

– Iran has repeatedly stated that it does not want a cease-fire, as it believes the US and Israel use it as a tool to buy time and prepare for further aggression. Iran intends to continue fighting until the shadow of the war is eliminated and the aggressors compensate for the damage they have inflicted illegally.

News.Az