OpenAI launches pay-as-you-go Codex and lowers ChatGPT Business price

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OpenAI announced on Thursday that teams using ChatGPT Business and Enterprise can now add Codex-only seats with pay-as-you-go pricing, removing the fixed seat fees for access to its coding tool.

The company said Codex-only seats will have no rate limits, with billing based on token consumption. This pricing structure aims to provide clearer cost tracking across budgets, workflows, and teams, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

OpenAI reduced the annual price of ChatGPT Business from $25 to $20 per seat. Standard ChatGPT Business seats continue to include Codex usage limits for teams requiring broad ChatGPT access.

The company reported that Codex usage within ChatGPT Business and Enterprise teams has grown six times since January. More than 2 million builders use Codex weekly, according to OpenAI, with over 9 million paying business users relying on ChatGPT for work.

New features include Codex applications for macOS and Windows, along with plugins and automations designed to integrate with existing team systems. Eligible ChatGPT Business workspaces can receive $100 in credits for each new Codex-only team member, up to $500 per team, for a limited time.

Companies including Notion, Ramp, Braintrust, and Wasmer are using Codex in their engineering workflows, according to the announcement.

News.Az