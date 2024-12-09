OpenAI launches Sora AI video generator to public

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI unveiled the latest version of its highly anticipated Sora video generator on Monday, entering a rapidly growing market of AI tools that has sparked concerns about potential disruptions to creative industries, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The company behind ChatGPT announced that its latest version, named Sora Turbo, provides significant speed enhancements over the February preview model and can generate high-definition videos lasting up to 22 seconds.In a launch demonstration, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the video technology's early stage but expressed optimism about its future, insisting that "it's going to get a lot, lot better." This statement is likely to make the audience feel hopeful about the potential of Sora Turbo.The Sora Turbo service will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers, though notably absent from European and British markets for now. "We're going to try our hardest to be able to launch there," Altman said in a livestream.The new Sora Turbo allows users to create hyperrealistic videos from text, building on OpenAI’s vision of simulating and interacting with reality through AI.Sora Turbo is available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers at no additional cost, enabling them to generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution each month. Users on the Pro plan ($200/month) can access significantly higher usage limits, including support for higher resolutions and longer video durations.Despite its impressive capabilities, Sora Turbo is not without limitations. It often produces unrealistic physics and struggles with complex actions over extended periods. Although Sora Turbo is significantly faster than the February preview, the company is still working to make the technology affordable for everyone.To address ethical concerns, OpenAI has put in place safeguards against misuse, including verification metadata and visible watermarks, to ensure that the audience feels secure about the responsible use of Sora Turbo.The company has also temporarily restricted video generation featuring real people while enhancing measures against deepfakes.

News.Az