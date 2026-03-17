OpenAI to sell AI to US government via Amazon cloud

OpenAI to sell AI to US government via Amazon cloud

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OpenAI has signed a deal to provide U.S. defense and government agencies access to its AI models through Amazon’s cloud unit, according to the Information.

The contract allows OpenAI to support the Pentagon following the agency’s decision to drop its previous AI provider, Anthropic, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Anthropic had refused unrestricted military use of its AI, citing concerns over surveillance and autonomous weapons.

OpenAI and Amazon did not immediately comment on the new deal. The move underscores growing U.S. government reliance on private AI providers for both classified and unclassified projects.

News.Az