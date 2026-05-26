OpenAI's Sam Altman admits he was wrong about AI job losses

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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated on Tuesday that the explosive growth and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence will not trigger a global "jobs apocalypse," openly admitting that his own early predictions about widespread white-collar job destruction were incorrect.

Speaking in Sydney at a Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) conference, Altman revealed that when OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late 2022, he and his executive team were highly accurate regarding the technology's rapid evolution, but completely missed the mark on its near-term economic fallout, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a fireside chat with CBA Chief Executive Matt Comyn, Altman expressed relief that the catastrophic labor displacement many anticipated has failed to materialize.

"I'm delighted to be wrong about this," Altman confessed. "I thought there would have been more impact on entry-level white-collar jobs being eliminated by now than has actually happened... My intuitions were just off."

Responding to critics who argue that tech leaders sparked unnecessary panic, Altman defended his past warnings, stating he viewed mass unemployment as a legitimate threat that society needed to openly debate—and one that could still emerge as a long-term risk.

While heavyweights across the corporate landscape—including HSBC, Amazon, Standard Chartered, and CBA—have integrated AI to automate certain corporate positions, Altman explained that his outlook changed after realizing just how irreplaceable the "human element" of work truly is.

To illustrate his point, the CEO shared a personal experiment where he programmed an AI assistant to handle his corporate Slack and email communications, signing off as "Sam's AI." He quickly abandoned the tool, realizing that coworkers and partners place an irreplaceable premium on authentic human relationships. This experience fundamentally altered his perspective on automation, convincing him that the deep-rooted desire for human interaction will protect the workforce from total AI replacement.

The public remarks arrive at a defining financial moment for OpenAI. According to recent reports, the tech giant is currently preparing to confidentially file paperwork for a highly anticipated U.S. Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company is reportedly targeting a historic $1 trillion market valuation and aims to raise at least $60 billion in capital.

News.Az