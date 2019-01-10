Opening of Azerbaijan's Trade House in Dubai postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Trade House of Azerbaijan in Dubai (UAE), which was planned for Jan. 10, has been postponed for an indefinite period, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Dubai Elnur Aliyev told Trend on Jan. 10.

He noted that the opening of the Trade House was postponed due to technical reasons.

UAE is one of the four countries which host Azerbaijani trade missions.

Elnur Aliyev earlier told Trend that a special information office will operate in the Trade House of Azerbaijan, where anyone can get detailed and interesting information on Azerbaijan, in particular on tourism.

