Orange terrorist threat level declared in Kazakhstan’s capital for two weeks

Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies have declared a high (orange) terrorist threat level in the capital city for two weeks starting from January 13, the Telegram channel Almaty Tragedy said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The channel publishes official information concerning the counter-terrorist operation in Kazakhstan.

"Under a decision by the capital city’s center for struggle against terrorism the high ("orange") terrorist threat level has been established for a period of 14 days," the report says. The center asks everybody to react with understanding to measures being taken by the law enforcement personnel and to follow their legitimate demands for the sake of prompt stabilization of the situation.

Earlier on January 13, the national anti-terrorist center said the counter-terrorist operation was over and canceled the severe ("red") terrorist risk level in Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, and the Akmola, Aktyubinsk, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanai, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.

