Orban: "World is safer" after Trump-Putin summit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised the summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Saturday, describing it as amicable, though it produced no concrete details on a potential resolution to the Ukraine war.

"For years we have watched the two biggest nuclear powers dismantle the framework of their cooperation and shoot unfriendly messages back and forth, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

That has now come to an end. Today the world is a safer place than it was yesterday," Orban, a rare pro-Kremlin leader in Europe, said on X.

