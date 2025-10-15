OSCE chair visits Georgian parliament protesters

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday evening, Elina Valtonen, the chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Finland's foreign minister, visited protesters outside Georgia's parliament, engaging briefly with the demonstrators before proceeding with her official meetings in the capital.

Protesters told Georgian media that Valtonen discussed the goals and content of their protest with them, though she did not give any comments to the press. The visit came during her official trip to Georgia, which includes meetings with senior government officials and civil society groups, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier in the day, Valtonen met with Georgia’s foreign minister Maka Botchorishvili, after which the two ministers held a joint press conference. According to the OSCE, Valtonen’s visit aims to reaffirm the organization’s partnership with Georgia and highlight dialogue between the government and civic actors.

The demonstrations outside parliament have continued for several days, reflecting growing political tensions in the country ahead of next year’s elections. Protesters have called for greater political freedoms and accountability from the ruling party, though Tuesday’s gathering remained peaceful.

Established in 1975 and comprising 57 member countries, the OSCE’s primary purpose is to promote peace, stability, and democracy. Until the Russia-Georgia war in 2008, the organization had an observer mission in South Ossetia, but its role there was largely taken over by the European Union, though the OSCE still plays a role in co-chairing the regular IPRM meetings.

Valtonen, who assumed the OSCE chairmanship through Finland’s rotating leadership, is expected to meet additional high-level officials during her visit before departing later this week.

News.Az