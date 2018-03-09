'Our hero is Marshal Bagramyan, not the fascist henchman Nzhdeh'

+ ↺ − 16 px

KM.RU received a letter from a group of Armenians as a reaction to the installation of a monument to fascist henchman Garegin Nzhdeh in the center of Yerevan.

"We, a group of Armenians living in different countries, are seriously concerned about the state policy of glorifying fascism in Armenia. There has recently been a heated debate in Russian and other media about the installation of a monument to fascist henchman Garegin Nzhdeh in the center of Yerevan and the propaganda of his activities as a heroic example for Armenian youth and society.

This can not leave us indifferent, since to remain silent in this situation is equivalent to indulging the propaganda of fascism. We understand that not everyone in Armenia today has the courage to speak out against the policy of heroization of Garegin Nzhdeh, Drastamat Kanayan (Dro) and other fascist minions held at the state level. However, we know and often hear the discontent of many Armenians, who clearly understand the abyss their Motherland is on the way to, but they are afraid to publicly express their opinion on this in Armenia, because it is fraught.

Garegin Nzhdeh was an open ideologist of fascism, racism and fierce nationalism. It went so far that even such radical terrorist organizations as the Dashnaktsutyun party refused first to cooperate with Nzhdeh and his henchmen who created the "Racists" organization. The ideology of Armenian fascism, developed in the 1930s by the Hitlerite henchmen Garegin Nzhdeh and Hayk Asatryan, was called tsehakronizm. The term has two roots: the workshop (Armenian ցեղ genus, tribe) and crones (Armenian կրոն religion, faith).

More precisely, the name "Tsegakron / Tsekhakron" comes from the words "race" and "religion." Critics of this ideology consider it a "racial worship", with a clear connotation of fascism, and supporters translate as "loyal to the race," "followers of the race." By the way, the word "race" comes from the Latin generatio ("birth, ability to reproduce"), where the root of the word is ratio ("genus", "breed", "variety"), which completely coincides in meaning with the Armenian word "shop". Moreover, just like the word "race" gave birth to the word "racism", the term "tsekhakronizm" is derived from the word "shop".

In creating this ideology, Nzhdeh was largely inspired by racist theories and ideologies that prevailed in the 1930s. In 1932, Garegin Nzhdeh published an article entitled "Tsekhakronism as the Pledge of Victory" (arm.Ցեղակրոնությունն իբրև հաղթանակիզորույթ), which became the first theoretical work of tsekhakronism.

At the beginning of the Second World War, the formation of paramilitary reconnaissance and sabotage groups started from among members of Armenian nationalist organizations that had preliminarily passed military and psychological training. Later they were trained in the camps of the Abwehr, under the leadership of Nzhdeh, and then these detachments organized terror and massacres in the territory of the Crimea occupied by the nazis and adjacent regions.

In 1944, Nzhdeh was arrested in Bulgaria, deported and convicted in the USSR. This war criminal died in Vladimir prison on December 21, 1955. And it is to this ideologist of Nazism that a monument is erected in the Republic of Armenia today. Moreover, the thesis of Garegin Nzhdeh "Tsekhakron" is accepted by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), as an ideological basis, and he is perceived as a "sacred hero". The RPA published Nzhdeh's works and distributes them among the Armenian youth.

In the first years of independent Armenia, during President Levon Ter-Petrosyan's tenure, Nzhdeh's fascist ideology was banned. And only Robert Kocharian (ex-President of Armenia) has exalted "Tsekhakron" as a state policy, and now the current President Serzh Sargsyan continues this case. Acting on the algorithms of tsekhakronism, they turned the Republic of Armenia into a monoethnic state where there are almost no representatives of other nations left.

The Armenian authorities do not even conceal their political and ideological views, and after placing the Nzhdeh monument in the center of Yerevan, in the square near the metro station "Republican Square" on May 25, 2016, they cultivate the ideology of fascism. The opening of the monument to Nzhdeh with the participation of the president and the government of Armenia was also attended by Nzhdeh's granddaughter, who complained that during the Soviet era she was called the "granddaughter of the fascist".

One of the important postulates of "tsekhakronism" is the cult of language, which requires that an Armenian speaks to an Armenian exclusively in Armenian. With the aim of implementing this racist principle, former President Robert Kocharian and President Serzh Sargsyan have established the rules according to which an Armenian child simply does not have the right to receive education in Russian if at least one of his parents is not Russian. In the course of implementing this racist principle, the Russian-speaking population is being pulled out of Armenia through closing Russian schools. It's strange that Armenia, Russia's strategic ally, closes Russian schools and demonstrates unhidden discrimination against the Russian-speaking population.

Russian journalist and TV presenter Roman Babayan has recently shown indignation at the closure of Russian schools in Armenia. In particular, on the air of Radio-Mediametrix he said: "There are only two Russian schools in Armenia! One in the base area in Gyumri ... only two. Your children are allowed to attend these schools only if one of the parents is a citizen of Russia - if this option is not available, you can not give the child to this school."

In social networks, one can face the indignation of ordinary people by oppressing the Russian population in Armenia, the country that accounts for the smallest Russian diaspora in the CIS countries. There are no more than 2,000 ethnic Russians in Armenia. This fact is confirmed by the study conducted by Russian experts. According to the report of the Eurasia Institute for Strategic Studies, today Armenia is leading among the post-Soviet countries in terms of the share of Russian-speaking emigrants, that is, the Russian-speaking and Russian population leaves this country most of all.

"We have been studying sociological data over the past 12 years. Most of all we were struck by the situation in Armenia. It ranks first for the ratio of Russian-speakers who left the country to the total number of emigrants," says the report of expert Tatyana Borzova, presented in Moscow and entitled "Studying the situation of Russian-speaking citizens in the CIS and the Baltic countries".

We can not but worry about this. All this is the result of the propaganda of Garegin Nzhdeh's ideas and similar fascist henchmen.

The hero of the Great Patriotic War, Marshal Baghramyan, not Garegin Nzhdeh, is the national hero for the majority of Armenians.

Unfortunately, the Armenian authorities are pursuing a purposeful policy to glorify fascist criminals, terrorists, while forgetting about the real heroes of the Great Patriotic War. Armenians have enough glorious heroes. Our countryman Marshal Ivan Bagramyan is an example of true heroism and service to the fatherland. However, neither he nor other Armenian heroes of this scale are remembered in Armenia, and the path to their monuments has long been overgrown with grass, and today's Armenian youth is brought up on the example of fascist henchmen.

Artur Aghajanov, Valera Yeretsyan and a group of Armenians

News.Az

