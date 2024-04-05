Over 100 flights cancelled at Sydney Airport amid heavy rainfall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 100 flights were canceled at Sydney Airport as heavy rain continued to lash the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

As of 2:30 p.m. local time, six international flights and 109 domestic flights have already been canceled. The numbers are expected to rise in the next few hours as the deluge barely showed any signs of slowing down.

A spokesperson from Sydney Airport confirmed to local media that the runways remain open despite the deluge, but travelers may brace for further delays as the day goes on.

"Due to storm activity, there have been some flight delays and cancellations," said the spokesperson, encouraging passengers to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

Intense and widespread rain fell in the state overnight, with Sydney experiencing the heaviest hit.

Data from local weather service provider Weatherzone showed that Sydney's central business district endured "an absolute drenching," with 111 mm in the gauge in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

Severe weather conditions damaged equipment at Redfern Station, a transport hub connecting 11 train lines, which resulted in major service delays.

"Trains are running late due to weather damaging equipment at Redfern and wet weather conditions causing slower boarding times. Delays and gaps in service are expected to continue for the rest of the day," Transport of NSW, the state's government transport and road agency, reported on social media.

According to the forecast of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), more rainfall is on its way, with the heaviest downpour likely to occur around the Illawarra escarpment and inland parts of the Greater Sydney region as well, where up to 300 mm is possible through the course of this entire rainfall event.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible, which can lead to localized flash flooding and very dangerous conditions along the water, with large and powerful surf and gale force winds," said BOM Meteorologist Angus Hines.

The bureau also issued a severe weather warning over heavy and locally intense rainfall as well as damaging winds, urging people in Sydney Metropolitan, Illawarra, and six other forecast districts to stay alert.

News.Az