Over 16 million tons of oil transported via BTC pipeline in 1H 2022

Over 16 million tons of oil was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) in January-July of 2022, News.Az reports citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to the Committee, 79.1 percent of transportation was carried out by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline (BTC).

The volume of transit oil transportation via BTC in the first seven months of this year totaled 2,614,4 tons.

About 20,953,3 million tons of oil was transported via main pipelines in Azerbaijan over the same period.

News.Az