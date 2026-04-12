USA: Teen driver suspected of DUI in fatal Novato cras, 1 dead, 4 injured

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Novate police said one teen died and several others were injured in a suspected drunken driving crash early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., several people called 911 and reported that a crash had occurred at the intersection of San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane, News.Az reports, citing CBS news.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that it was a solo-vehicle crash, with multiple teenage occupants.

Investigators believed the car was traveling eastbound on San Marin Drive when it crashed into a power pole, causing the vehicle to spin.

The five teens, ages 16 to 18, were all taken to the hospital with major injuries. Police said one of them died at the hospital, and the rest are still in critical condition.

According to police, investigators suspect the 17-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol.

"I asked [the driver] if he was fine, if he was drinking or something. And he says, 'Yes, I drink.' He was saying some kind of words, like 'I'm done. My life, it's over because of the accident,'" said Zulma Magaña, who lives next to the intersection. "He was also telling his friend in the back, 'Please keep breathing, please keep breathing,' and mentioned his name. 'Please, do that favor to me. Please keep breathing.' Very sad."

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District said four of the teens are students at Rancho Cotate and El Camino high schools. The fifth teen is a former Cotati-Rohnert Park student.

News.Az