Over 170 people evacuated following cable car accident in Türkiye

The rescue operation at the site of an accident on a cable car has completed in Türkiye's province of Antalya, the head of the Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) Okay Memish, News.az reports.

He noted that 174 out of 184 persons had been evacuated from the site of the ropeway mishap, which occurred due to the collapse of one of the structure's supports. The head of AFAD added that the investigation into the causes of the accident is ongoing.

On Friday, a passenger cabin on the Tunektepe Teleferik cable car in Antalya, Türkiye, collided with a pole and plummeted, landing on steep ground.

News.Az