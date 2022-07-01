News.az
Tag:
Antalya
4.9-magnitude quake jolts Antalya, Türkiye
08 Dec 2025-14:39
President Ilham Aliyev meets Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset in Antalya
12 Apr 2025-13:12
President Ilham Aliyev meets Syria’s Interim President in Antalya
11 Apr 2025-18:16
Over 170 people evacuated following cable car accident in Türkiye
13 Apr 2024-12:33
1 killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Southern Türkiye
13 Apr 2024-07:37
Türkiye to host International Astronautical Congress in 2026
06 Oct 2023-13:45
Azerbaijan attends Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s plenary session
09 Jan 2023-08:14
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament to attend 13th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly
07 Jan 2023-10:27
Buta Airways plane makes emergency landing in Antalya
08 Sep 2022-07:36
AZAL to increase frequency of flight operated from Baku to Antalya
20 Jun 2022-11:27
