Over 180 migrants feared dead after boats capsize off Yemeni coast

More than 180 migrants are feared dead after two boats capsized off the Yemeni coast due to severe weather, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM said the two boats carrying the migrants capsized Thursday off the coast of the Dhubab district in Ta’iz governorate as some of the worst weather hit the area in years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The vessels were attempting the dangerous journey from the Horn of Africa and sank in rough seas, a known risk during the season.

“These latest shipwrecks are a sobering reminder of the grave dangers migrants endure in search of a better future,” said Abdusattor Esoev, IOM’s chief of mission in Yemen. “Smugglers continue to gamble with human lives, pushing people onto dangerous journeys despite clear weather warnings.“

He said there is a critical need for adequate protection and safe alternatives for migrants.

Without urgent action, more lives could be lost, leaving more families grieving.

The IOM said at least 124 men and 57 women were onboard.

While two Yemeni crew were rescued, all passengers and remaining crew are feared dead, with no bodies recovered.

The boats capsized after smugglers failed to heed weather warnings issued by Yemen’s Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority, which had advised against travel due to strong winds and high waves.

Migrants arriving at Migrant Response Points in Yemen have reported that smugglers are becoming more reckless, knowingly sending boats into dangerous conditions to avoid patrols.

Despite the dangers, thousands continue to make the perilous journey each year, said IOM.

More than 60,000 migrants arrived in Yemen in 2024.

Since 2014, IOM’s Missing Migrants Project has recorded more than 3,400 deaths and disappearances along the eastern route, including more than 580 women and 100 children. Drowning caused 1,400 of the deaths.

News.Az