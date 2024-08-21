News.az
News
Iom
Tag:
Iom
At least 53 people dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya
09 Feb 2026-14:41
Mediterranean migrant deaths surpass 1,000 in 2025
13 Nov 2025-11:27
Over 1,200 families displaced by floods in Sudan’s Khartoum
06 Oct 2025-10:54
Over 230,000 Afghans leave Iran in June: UN
30 Jun 2025-11:28
Over 180 migrants feared dead after boats capsize off Yemeni coast
08 Mar 2025-11:12
Haiti faces record increase in number of internally displaced people
14 Jan 2025-17:30
COP29 in Baku features high-level panel on climate and peace
15 Nov 2024-13:19
Sudan's cholera outbreak claims over 300 lives
17 Sep 2024-12:00
IOM launches $18.5M appeal to aid mpox patients in Africa
21 Aug 2024-15:23
Azerbaijan, IOM discuss preparations for COP29
30 Jul 2024-10:53
