Over 20 feared buried after landslide hits southern Kyrgyzstan

Twenty-four people are feared trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide that hit a village in Uzgen district of Osh region, southern Kyrgyzstan, APA reported citing AKIPRESS.

Landslide of 1-million-m3 big occurred at around 7:00am GMT+6 on April 29 in the village of Ayu.



Seven homes were buried under the mud, authorities say. Emergency teams of 33 rescuers headed to the scene.



Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov headed to Uzgen on the order of President Almazbek Atambayev.



The Presidential Office said the head of state ordered material assistance to be rendered to the affected families.

