Over 4.97 bln. coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 4.97 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, Anadolu Agency reports.

Data shows that China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.95 billion shots as of Monday.

India comes second with more than 580.77 million jabs, followed by the US with 362.66 million, according to the latest figures.

Brazil has given over 176.62 million shots, Japan 118.31 million, Germany 99.34 million, and the UK 89.33 million.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry’s figures, Turkey has administered more than 88.7 million jabs. Over 45.93 million people in the country have received the first dose and more than 35.09 million have had both jabs.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, but some countries are also administering third booster shots. Turkey has given over 7.7 million third booster shots.

Indonesia and France have administered more than 88.9 million and 82.9 million jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world now stands at over 211.89 million, and more than 4.43 million deaths were recorded so far, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az

