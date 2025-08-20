Over 50 Delhi schools hit by hoax bomb calls

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 50 schools across India’s capital, Delhi, received bomb threats on Wednesday, triggering swift responses from police, fire services, and bomb disposal units, officials said.

The threats turned out to be hoaxes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police officials said a group identifying itself as "Terrorisers 111" sent an email to those schools demanding 25,000 U.S. dollars from each one.

The schools were quickly evacuated as a safety measure.

"As usual, the threats proved to be hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found anywhere during the searches," a police official said.

This is the second time in two days that several schools in Delhi have received bomb threat emails.

The police are trying to identify the sender of these emails and track the Internet Protocol address from which they have been generated.

Hoax threats last year triggered chaos in the airlines, schools, hospitals and hotels across the country.

News.Az